Fairfax Pool opens for the season

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Grab the swim suits and sunscreen, pool season is back in Eau Claire.

The Fairfax Pool opened for the season Saturday, with many pool goers enjoying a swim in the hot weather.

The pool is open to the public every day of the week from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. until August 25th.

Events are scheduled for the season.

The City of Eau Claire interim Recreations Manager said the pool has a lot to offer for some Summer fun.

“As you can see, the pool is busy, the weather’s great. We’ve got all of our fully trained lifeguards here keeping people safe,” said Patrick Newkirk. “We’ve got concessions available, multiple pavilions available, lots of open space to spread out and get some open sun, also areas in the shade to cool off and get out of the sun. We’re very excited to be open for the summer.”

Newkirk said there is also lots of help for anyone who visits and needs it.

“We have drinking water fountains available to fill up your bottles. Utilize the water in the pool to cool off. If you fell like you’re getting hot, find some shade. We’ve got plenty of lifeguards around that you can ask for help. If you’re here and feeling uncomfortable at any time, reach out to us. We’re happy to help,” said Newkirk.

There is a safety break around 3:45 p.m. each day to allow for the life guards and staff to cool off and debrief before shift changes.

Depending on the weather, there could be a second one as well.

