One person dead after officer-involved shooting in Town of Star Prairie

By WEAU Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOWN OF STAR PRAIRIE, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in the town of Star Prairie Saturday night.

According to the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, the St. Croix County Emergency Communication Center received a call around 10:45 p.m. where the caller said her husband was “out of control” and threatened to “bring his AR out.”

Law enforcement from the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office and New Richmond Police Department responded to a residence on the 1900 block of County Trunk Highway CC in Star Prairie. The report states when law enforcement arrived, they were told there were two juveniles inside the residence with the male subject who was threatening officers. Deputies saw through the window he was armed with a hunting rifle.

The report said as the male exited the residence, he continued to make threats and a St. Croix County Deputy and New Richmond Police Officer fired their weapons. The 42-year-old man died at the scene and no one else was hurt.

The deputy and officer involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave, pending the outcome of the investigation.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting the criminal investigation of the incident.

