Two people injured in motorcycle vs. deer crash

(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Melanie Walleser
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TOWN OF CHRISTIANA, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people were hurt after crashing into a deer in the Town of Christiana.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on Saturday just before 2:00 p.m. on County Highway P near Timber Coulee.

Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson said the motorcycle driver, 47-year-old Russel McElroy of Sparta was driving eastbound with his 12-year-old daughter on the passenger seat. Near Kolbo Rd, a deer jumped into the road. McElroy wasn’t able to stop in time and hit hit the deer.

Both McElroy and his daughter were thrown off the vehicle and sustained significant injuries. They were taken to Gundersen Health in La Crosse.

Sheriff Torgerson said McElroy’s daughter was wearing a helmet and appropriate riding gear. McElroy was not wearing a helmet.

The incident remains under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office.

