1 person dead after single-vehicle crash in Pierce County

Ambulance
Ambulance(MGN)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF OSCEOLA, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Pierce County.

On May 27, 2023, at 11:39 p.m., authorities received a report of a single-vehicle crash on County Road Y, North of County Road M in the Town of Osceola, according to a media release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The media release states, “The vehicle was reported to have rolled over and was partially submerged in water. First Responders from Allied Fire and Law Enforcement entered the waist deep water and pulled one occupant from the vehicle. Life saving measures were immediately attempted and the victim was transported by ambulance to Osceola Medical Center and later flown to Regions Hospital in Minnesota. On Saturday, June 3rd, the occupant in that vehicle was taken off life support and died as a result of the crash.”

The media release identifies the person who died in this crash as 47-year-old Brett Evenson of Milltown, Wis. The media release says this is the fourth fatality in Polk County in 2023.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

Assisting the Polk County Sheriff’s Office was Osceola Ambulance, Allied Fire, and Life Link Air Ambulance.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person dead after officer-involved shooting in Town of Star Prairie
Two people injured in motorcycle vs. deer crash
Fall Creek's girls track and field team celebrates their division three team state title.
SportScene 13 for Saturday, June 3rd
FILE - Drag artist Vidalia Anne Gentry speaks during a news conference held by the Human Rights...
Trump-appointed federal judge rejects Tennessee’s anti-drag law as too broad, too vague
Flight tracking sites showed the jet suffered a rapid spiraling descent, dropping at one point...
No survivors found after plane that flew over DC and led to fighter jet scramble crashes in Virginia

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (6/05/23)
Despite a rain delay, and lightning evacuation at 6:50 just before the practice, Packers fan...
Packers Family Night 2023 set for August 5
911 Call
Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office seeing uptick in accidental 911 calls
Haze over Eau Claire, WI from smoke caused by wildfires in Western Canada.
DNR issues air quality advisory for several counties