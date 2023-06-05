1 person dead after single-vehicle crash in Pierce County

TOWN OF OSCEOLA, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Pierce County.

On May 27, 2023, at 11:39 p.m., authorities received a report of a single-vehicle crash on County Road Y, North of County Road M in the Town of Osceola, according to a media release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The media release states, “The vehicle was reported to have rolled over and was partially submerged in water. First Responders from Allied Fire and Law Enforcement entered the waist deep water and pulled one occupant from the vehicle. Life saving measures were immediately attempted and the victim was transported by ambulance to Osceola Medical Center and later flown to Regions Hospital in Minnesota. On Saturday, June 3rd, the occupant in that vehicle was taken off life support and died as a result of the crash.”

The media release identifies the person who died in this crash as 47-year-old Brett Evenson of Milltown, Wis. The media release says this is the fourth fatality in Polk County in 2023.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

Assisting the Polk County Sheriff’s Office was Osceola Ambulance, Allied Fire, and Life Link Air Ambulance.

