Additional person dies after Barron County fatal crash

Ambulance
Ambulance(MGN)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Barron County Sheriff’s Office in a media release says another person has died after a two-vehicle crash that left multiple people dead and others hurt on Memorial Day.

On Friday, June 2, 2023, a 14-year-old from Elmwood who was a passenger in the car involved in the crash died due to injuries suffered, according to an updated media release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department.

The Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened on the afternoon of Memorial Day around 5:52 p.m. on Highway 25 at County Road A, north of Ridgeland.

According to information from the Barron County Sheriff’s Office, a 54-year-old man from Spooner, Wis. area died in the crash. He was a passenger in the van and the father to the additional passengers in van. The driver of van was a 54-year-old man from the Rice Lake area and was flown out in critical condition. Other passengers in van range in age from 8-54. All are related to the man who died from the Spooner area. All other passengers were taken to area hospitals and treated for serious to minor injuries.

The media release says a 13-year-old from Elmwood area died in the crash. He was a passenger in the car. The driver of car is a 17-year-old from Elmwood and was taken to an area hospital by ambulance in serious condition. Other passengers in the car, both age 17 and from Elmwood, were flown to area hospitals in critical condition. All passengers in the car were related family members.

The latest update given on the injured deputy is that they are at home recovering.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities name person who died after officer-involved shooting in Town of Star Prairie
Two people injured in motorcycle vs. deer crash
Fall Creek's girls track and field team celebrates their division three team state title.
SportScene 13 for Saturday, June 3rd
FILE - Drag artist Vidalia Anne Gentry speaks during a news conference held by the Human Rights...
Trump-appointed federal judge rejects Tennessee’s anti-drag law as too broad, too vague
Flight tracking sites showed the jet suffered a rapid spiraling descent, dropping at one point...
No survivors found after plane that flew over DC and led to fighter jet scramble crashes in Virginia

Latest News

Photo of Michael Townsend
Barron County man accused of stabbing mother in neck
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (6/05/23)
Ambulance
1 person dead after single-vehicle crash in Polk County
Despite a rain delay, and lightning evacuation at 6:50 just before the practice, Packers fan...
Packers Family Night 2023 set for August 5