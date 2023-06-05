Additional person dies after Barron County fatal crash

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Barron County Sheriff’s Office in a media release says another person has died after a two-vehicle crash that left multiple people dead and others hurt on Memorial Day.

On Friday, June 2, 2023, a 14-year-old from Elmwood who was a passenger in the car involved in the crash died due to injuries suffered, according to an updated media release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department.

The Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened on the afternoon of Memorial Day around 5:52 p.m. on Highway 25 at County Road A, north of Ridgeland.

According to information from the Barron County Sheriff’s Office, a 54-year-old man from Spooner, Wis. area died in the crash. He was a passenger in the van and the father to the additional passengers in van. The driver of van was a 54-year-old man from the Rice Lake area and was flown out in critical condition. Other passengers in van range in age from 8-54. All are related to the man who died from the Spooner area. All other passengers were taken to area hospitals and treated for serious to minor injuries.

The media release says a 13-year-old from Elmwood area died in the crash. He was a passenger in the car. The driver of car is a 17-year-old from Elmwood and was taken to an area hospital by ambulance in serious condition. Other passengers in the car, both age 17 and from Elmwood, were flown to area hospitals in critical condition. All passengers in the car were related family members.

The latest update given on the injured deputy is that they are at home recovering.

