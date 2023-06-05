Adrian Griffin hired as Milwaukee Bucks head coach

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Milwaukee Bucks have hired a new head coach.

The team announced Monday that it has hired Adrian Griffin, who was an assistant coach with the Toronto Raptors for the last five years. Griffin is the 17th coach in Bucks franchise history.

“I’m incredibly honored and grateful to Wes, Jamie, Dee, Jimmy and Jon to be named the head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks,” Griffin said. “The Bucks are a championship organization and I’m thrilled to work with an established roster of high character and talented players. I’m excited to be back in Milwaukee and I can’t wait to get started.”

The Raptors finished in the league’s top 10 of both defensive rating and fewest points allowed per game in four of Griffin’s five season with the team, according to the Bucks. He also spent worked as an assistant coach with the Oklahoma City Thunder from 2016-18, with with the Orlando Magic during the 2015-16 season, with the Chicago Bulls from 2010-15, and with the Bucks from 2008-10.

“Adrian is a widely-respected coach and former player, who brings great leadership and experience to our team,” said Bucks general manager Jon Horst. “His championship-level coaching pedigree, character, basketball acumen and ability to connect with and develop players make him the ideal choice to lead our team. He has earned this opportunity.”

The Bucks noted Griffin has been with teams that made the playoffs 11 times in his 15 years of NBA coaching, two of which resulted in Conference Finals appearances. The Raptors won the NBA title in 2019 while he was on the coaching staff.

Griffin played college basketball at Seton Hall University for four seasons.

The hire of Griffin comes after the Bucks dismissed former head coach Mike Budenholzer in early May.

