Agreement reached following labor strike at two UW campus projects

Workers picketing at construction sites
Workers picketing at construction sites(WEAU)
By Lindsay Alowairdi
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Construction projects at two UW campuses are back on schedule following a labor strike last week.

Kevin Renley, the President of Market & Johnson, says an agreement has been made with the workers.

On Thursday, members of Local 599, which consists of plasterers and cement masons, picketed at UW-Stout’s South Hall in Menomonie and the County Materials Complex in Eau Claire. Matt Ganhs with Local 599 said they were looking for a new three-year contract with better wages.

Market & Johnson is the contractor at both sites.

Renley says the labor contracts are negotiated every three years and the company has a long history of working constructively with unions.

