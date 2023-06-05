Barron County man accused of stabbing mother in neck

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A Barron County man is accused of stabbing his mother in the neck, causing serious injuries.

Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said in a news release a 54-year-old Cameron woman called 911 just before 9 a.m. Monday stating that her son had stabbed her in the neck area. She left the house and her son was still inside.

Deputies from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department along with the WI State Patrol, Chetek Ambulance, Cameron Fire Department and Life Link Helicopter all responded to the home. The Barron County Sheriff’s Department took Michael Townsend, 30, also of Cameron, into custody at the home, without incident. He is being held in the Barron County Jail.

His mother was flown to an Eau Claire hospital and is in serious condition.

