Barron County man accused of stabbing mother in neck

Photo of Michael Townsend
Photo of Michael Townsend(Barron County jail)
By Lindsay Alowairdi
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A Barron County man is accused of stabbing his mother in the neck, causing serious injuries.

Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said in a news release a 54-year-old Cameron woman called 911 just before 9 a.m. Monday stating that her son had stabbed her in the neck area. She left the house and her son was still inside.

Deputies from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department along with the WI State Patrol, Chetek Ambulance, Cameron Fire Department and Life Link Helicopter all responded to the home. The Barron County Sheriff’s Department took Michael Townsend, 30, also of Cameron, into custody at the home, without incident. He is being held in the Barron County Jail.

His mother was flown to an Eau Claire hospital and is in serious condition.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities name person who died after officer-involved shooting in Town of Star Prairie
Two people injured in motorcycle vs. deer crash
Fall Creek's girls track and field team celebrates their division three team state title.
SportScene 13 for Saturday, June 3rd
FILE - Drag artist Vidalia Anne Gentry speaks during a news conference held by the Human Rights...
Trump-appointed federal judge rejects Tennessee’s anti-drag law as too broad, too vague
Flight tracking sites showed the jet suffered a rapid spiraling descent, dropping at one point...
No survivors found after plane that flew over DC and led to fighter jet scramble crashes in Virginia

Latest News

Ambulance
Additional person dies after Barron County fatal crash
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (6/05/23)
Ambulance
1 person dead after single-vehicle crash in Polk County
Despite a rain delay, and lightning evacuation at 6:50 just before the practice, Packers fan...
Packers Family Night 2023 set for August 5