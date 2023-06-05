CAITLIN MITCHELL

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Caitlin Mitchell for the Sunshine Award. Caitlin is the owner of Spots and Stripes Early Learning Center. I have known her and been friends with her for over the last six years. First starting as an employee and now having children of my own in her center, she has always shown nothing but kindness, love, and professionalism in all she does. She has a genuine love for all the children in her building and this can be seen through her interactions with children, parents, and staff. Her creativity, hunger for deeper understanding, and a drive for always wanting to improve, sets her apart from other childcare providers in the area.

Alecia Tomczak

