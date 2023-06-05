EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

We would love to nominate Darin Gray, our middle school/high school principal from the Mondovi School District for the WEAU Sunshine Award. Darin Gray is a man who wears many hats at our school, assisting with our school ‘s activities and events, as well as supporting the Mondovi community. Not only is he our middle school/high school principal, who is admired and respected, but he is also our high school girls’ varsity basketball coach. He is a talented musician, the leader of a local family band, an entertainer, a great friend to many, and a husband and a dad. In his principal role and likely his friend role, he listens to many complaints and concerns about school topics, but always does his best to help find a resolution. He’s a great and positive role model for our kids. But one BIG thing that we’d like to recognize him for is his HUGE talent on the microphone at our boys’ varsity basketball home games. He has a great and unforgettable voice, a contagious laugh, and an incredible and entertaining personality for announcing/commentating at our home varsity football games. He has an amazing voice, and he will occasionally sing the National Anthem acapella, and that will give you goosebumps and bring tears to your eyes. His voice carries across our small town for many to hear and enjoy. During our football game he does the play-by-play commentary, putting his heart and soul into it. He also plays great music selections during pre-game and during timeouts. He gets our fans engaged and involved. We’ve all been to a ton of away games over the last 9 – 10 years of sports with our kids and none of us have ever heard anyone that remotely comes close to his stature as an emcee, commentator, announcer, and singer! We feel very thankful and blessed to have him as a part of our school and community, for all the hats he wears and the things he does for all of us. He’s a huge asset to our school district. Thank you, Darin, you are appreciated, and we all love you!

The Mondovi Senior Football players and all their parents – Class of 2023

