EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Our family would like to nominate Dawn Herrick, a CCU nurse from HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, for the Sunshine Award. Our father recently was admitted to the second floor CCU where he later passed away. Your compassion and kindness made our family feel at peace during this very difficult and emotional time. We would like to thank you for your dedication to our father and all your other patients. We were truly blessed that you were part of our father’s care team at the end of his life.

The Hollister Family

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.