DNR issues air quality advisory for several counties

Haze over Eau Claire, WI from smoke caused by wildfires in Western Canada.
Haze over Eau Claire, WI from smoke caused by wildfires in Western Canada.(Daniel Gomez)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin DNR is issuing an air quality advisory Sunday, June 4 - 8:00 a.m. CDT Until Tuesday, June 6 - 12:00 a.m. CDT for several Wis. counties.

The counties affected include: Adams, Barron, Brown, Buffalo, Calumet, Chippewa, Clark, Columbia, Crawford, Dane, Dodge, Door, Dunn, Eau Claire, Florence, Fond du Lac, Forest, Grant, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Iron, Jackson, Jefferson, Juneau, Kenosha, Kewaunee, La Crosse, Lafayette, Langlade, Lincoln, Manitowoc, Marathon, Marinette, Marquette, Menominee, Milwaukee, Monroe, Oconto, Oneida, Outagamie, Ozaukee, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Portage, Price, Racine, Richland, Rock, Rusk, Saint Croix, Sauk, Shawano, Sheboygan, Taylor, Trempealeau, Vernon, Vilas, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago, Wood.

A media release from the DNR states, “Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada continues impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of the state. The air quality index is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level to the UNHEALTHY level across the advisory area. In general, the lowest PM2.5 concentrations are expected to the northwest and southeast, while the highest concentrations are expected within the corridor south of a Minneapolis/St Paul, MN to Ironwood, MI line and north of a Dubuque, IA to Green Bay, WI line. It is recommended that people with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children avoid prolonged or heavy exertion, while everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.”

Details about this advisory are available on the Wisconsin Air Quality Monitoring Data site, according to the media release.

