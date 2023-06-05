Doctor accused of misdiagnosing veterans gone from Tomah VA

TOMAH, Wis. (WEAU) - A doctor who was accused of misdiagnosing veterans is no longer working for the Tomah VA.

Monday, VA Secretary Denis McDonough confirmed Doctor Mary Jo Lanska was let go.

This comes after a former patient and Senator Tammy Baldwin raised concerns last month about exams administered by Doctor Lanska. In May, the Tomah VA stated Doctor Lanska was no longer conducting compensation and pension exams.

According to McDonough, the VA is reviewing every C&P exam conducted by Doctor Lanska, adding up to nearly 1,000 examinations, and will allow veterans to be re-examined if they are eligible. The review process is ongoing.

“Any veteran out there who is concerned about this. As I’ve promised to Senator Baldwin and to Congressman Van Orden, I promise you that this is a top priority for us and we’re going to stay on top of it. And we won’t rest until we get you the care and the benefits, not only that you deserve, but that you have earned,” Denis McDonough, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary, said.

The Tomah VA Medical Center created a hotline for veterans who received a C&P exam from Doctor Lanska to voice their concerns and be considered for re-examination.

The number for the hotline is 608-372-3971 ext. 64775.

