Heat wave breaks this week with temperatures cooling closer to average

It has been a hot weekend and start to June. Sunday brought the 5th consecutive day with temperatures reaching at least 90 degrees here in Eau Claire, while the stretch is 6 days in La Crosse. For both locations we are fortunately looking at some relief as the next cold front arrives from the north early Monday. We have also seen quite a bit of haze around much of the state through the day, due to smoke particulates from Quebec wildfires, and elevated levels of ozone. An air quality alert is in effect for the area until 8am Monday. Tonight will remain hazy with a gradual increase in clouds overnight. A stray shower may work into some of our northern counties by morning with lows mostly in the 60s. The front will slide through in the morning, shifting winds to the north and northeast. Scattered showers are likely to be around, with perhaps a few thunderstorms as well. Unfortunately this will again not be a widespread rain, but hopefully enough coverage to provide some relief for more places that missed out on our last few chances last week. These conditions should make for a cooler day overall, ending our heat wave of 90 degree days, but remaining above average, still mostly in the 80s.

A cold front arrives early Monday with scattered showers and storms. (weau)

The front will slide to the south and even a bit to our west before stalling out. The southern edge of Canadian high pressure will then take hold into the midweek, bringing some cooling and mainly dry weather. Areas to the south and west may still see a few stray showers near that front on Tuesday, but most of us will be dry with a partly sunny sky. Temperatures will be more seasonable, with highs around 80. We may cool a few more degrees on Wednesday as the high edges a little farther south. It will be a mostly sunny day with highs falling just short of 80. These more seasonable temperatures will also come with cooler mornings with lows back down in the 50s. The high will then build overhead into Thursday before slipping more to the south, out ahead of the next front to the northwest. Both days will be dry with mainly sunny skies and highs inching back into the 80s. The front currently looks to arrive Friday night into Saturday, bringing the next chance for some needed rain, but being several days out, chances remain on the low side for now. Behind the front temperatures look to cool just a bit once more.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.