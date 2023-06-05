Huzzah! The Newbourne Village Renaissance Festival returns

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -Once upon a time a queen and other magical creatures made their way to the Chippewa Valley and now they will return once again because the Newbourne Village Renaissance Festival is back.

The festival will kick off this Saturday, June 10 and run every Saturday and Sunday through July 2. The festival will feature entertainment such as live mermaids, a stage hypnosis show, and unicorns. There will also be musical performances on stages throughout the day. As the cast prepares for opening day the owner said they are looking for volunteers.

“We are always looking for help from the community in a variety of different ways,” Mark Lakowske said. “From simple things like helping to take tickets, to welcome guests. There’s a million different tasks that of course need to be done pre-show and during the show as well, so we’re always looking for more people to get involved with various skill sets.”

The festival is located at Eagle Ridge Festival Grounds in Chippewa Falls. Ticket prices for the festival range from $10 to $15 depending on the age of the guest. to purchase tickets click here.

To look at volunteer opportunities click here.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.