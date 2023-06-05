EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Karlene McGinnis and Chrystal Vanemperen for the Sunshine Award. Karlene and Chrystal work at Ladysmith Elementary School and in the middle of the year had a lot more kids thrown on their case load and had tons of work that needed to be completed. But they did this without even knowing like she got thrown into the mess. They bring such happiness to these kids that they can’t wait to go see them every day.

Michelle Popp

