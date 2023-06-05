Packers Family Night 2023 set for August 5

Despite a rain delay, and lightning evacuation at 6:50 just before the practice, Packers fan...
Despite a rain delay, and lightning evacuation at 6:50 just before the practice, Packers fan Jordan Kroll said the event is something he wouldn’t miss for the world. (File photo from 2021)(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers released the date for this year’s Family Night at Lambeau Field, which will take place Saturday, Aug. 5.

Presented by Bellin Health, the Packers say this is the 22nd year of the Family Night event.

The Packers say on their website doors for the event will open at 5:30 p.m., with the team taking the field for warmups at 7 p.m. and practice beginning at 7:30.

The format of this year’s Family Night will once again be a full practice, in order for the team to accomplish its preparation goals for the regular season.

Tickets will go on sale Thursday, June 29, at 10 a.m. Tickets again are mobile only and priced at $10, available for purchase solely online through Ticketmaster at Ticketmaster.com.

According to a news release from the Packers, a group ticket program (minimum of 50 tickets) will be offered again. The application form is available online, in person at the Packers ticket office or can be requested to be sent by calling 920/569-7501.

Group ticket orders are restricted to approved groups and organizations, and are to be used for the sole purpose of accommodating a group or organizational outing. Resale is prohibited.

Parking for the event will be $5, with net proceeds to benefit Meijer Simply Give and its mission to support hunger relief efforts.

In case of inclement weather, the Packers say no refunds will be issued unless all stadium activities – from 5:30 p.m. until the end of the fireworks show – are canceled.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person dead after officer-involved shooting in Town of Star Prairie
Two people injured in motorcycle vs. deer crash
Fall Creek's girls track and field team celebrates their division three team state title.
SportScene 13 for Saturday, June 3rd
FILE - Drag artist Vidalia Anne Gentry speaks during a news conference held by the Human Rights...
Trump-appointed federal judge rejects Tennessee’s anti-drag law as too broad, too vague
Flight tracking sites showed the jet suffered a rapid spiraling descent, dropping at one point...
No survivors found after plane that flew over DC and led to fighter jet scramble crashes in Virginia