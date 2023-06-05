EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Renee Eder for the Sunshine Award. I am writing this nomination on behalf of my daughter, Angelica Messman, who is a 25-year-old woman on the Autism Spectrum that lives in an Adult Family home in Eau Claire. When Angel moved into the facility, she struggled with the change in a home, with the ever-changing staff, and with the ever-changing changes all around her. Then she met Renee Eder. Renee lives across the street and my daughter Angel could sense the kindness in her heart even from the distance between them. Renee and Angel became friends and Renee became family to us. Renee is a “one of a kind” person who puts everyone else before herself. She is pure sunshine. She told herself that retirement was going to be filled with nothing but volunteer work. She takes Angel to clean the church weekly, and when meeting and assisting home bound parishioners. She is a treasurer and council member of a 60-unit senior apartment complex in Eau Claire. She does all this along with all she does for her own family and grandkids. Her life is full, yet she always makes time for those that need her. Whenever they need her, she is there. She incorporates Angel into all these activities and has opened a world of love and inclusion for Angel. Renee’s positive outlook on life is truly admirable and because of her many acts of kindness, she brings sunshine to the world daily. Renee truly is the epitome of what the Sunshine Award represents.

Diane Messman and Angelica Messman

