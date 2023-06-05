EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to give Taylor Goettl the Sunshine Award. Taylor had known since high school that she wanted to work with special needs people. She has been in the medical field since she was twenty-three years old, which is when she found Ripple Behavior Solutions. She feels that she has found her second home here. Taylor is an Assistant Manager at a behavioral health facility. She is inspired by bringing happiness and fun activities to our clients, things the clients never thought they could do. Ask around and you will find that Taylor brings a “bubbly” energy to everything.

Jamie McMillian

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.