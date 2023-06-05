Wisconsin counties with the most farmland

(Stacker) - Farmland across the U.S. is disappearing by the millions of acres each decade by some estimates as sprawling urban development driven by rising housing costs pushes further into rural pastures.

The farmland that still exists in the U.S. is heavily dedicated to growing plants that Americans can’t consume—grass. That grass, accounting for more than 300 million acres now, feeds our livestock, provides sod for new development, and serves as a cover crop to protect soil health between harvests.

Demand for major crops like corn and soybeans to feed Americans is only forecast by the USDA to grow in the coming decade, and demand for U.S. agricultural exports is expected to grow similarly.

The COVID-19 pandemic dramatically changed the way people purchased and consumed food, placing renewed attention on an increasingly consolidated agricultural industry where family farms have been swallowed up by large food corporations.

And after shifting behaviors caused massive economic swings in the U.S. and elsewhere, the Russian invasion of Ukraine forced food producers to once again account for yet another shock with so much of the world’s grain capital taken offline by warfare.

War and corporate interests aside, farms have also had to reckon with a changing climate. Wheat fields were once commonplace across the country, but drought conditions of late have caused farmers to give up growing the crop entirely. Agitated by climate change, the shortage of water in parts of the country coupled with higher interest rates and the ongoing war in Ukraine are making agricultural businesses harder to run profitably.

To illustrate where American farms still persevere, Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most farmland in Wisconsin using data from the Agriculture Department’s Farm Service Agency. Farmers reported the data as mandated by participation in USDA income support programs, including Agriculture Risk Coverage and Price Loss Coverage as well as loan assistance. Counties are ranked by total acres of farmland.

In Wisconsin, there are 9,466,740 acres of farmland, with yellow corn being the most common crop.

#25. Jefferson

Farmland: 169,420 acres (1.8% of state total)

Farms: 2,141

Most common crop: Yellow corn (71,762 acres, 42.4% of county farmland)

#24. Clark

Farmland: 180,683 acres (1.9% of state total)

Farms: 2,010

Most common crop: Yellow corn (59,415 acres, 32.9% of county farmland)

#23. Shawano

Farmland: 181,023 acres (1.9% of state total)

Farms: 2,675

Most common crop: Yellow corn (65,021 acres, 35.9% of county farmland)

#22. Pierce

Farmland: 181,866 acres (1.9% of state total)

Farms: 2,273

Most common crop: Yellow corn (76,179 acres, 41.9% of county farmland)

#21. Vernon

Farmland: 181,981 acres (1.9% of state total)

Farms: 2,631

Most common crop: Yellow corn (51,240 acres, 28.2% of county farmland)

#20. Walworth

Farmland: 193,635 acres (2.0% of state total)

Farms: 1,783

Most common crop: Yellow corn (97,870 acres, 50.5% of county farmland)

#19. Outagamie

Farmland: 197,083 acres (2.1% of state total)

Farms: 2,016

Most common crop: Yellow corn (73,217 acres, 37.2% of county farmland)

#18. Manitowoc

Farmland: 197,137 acres (2.1% of state total)

Farms: 2,308

Most common crop: Alfalfa (47,930 acres, 24.3% of county farmland)

#17. Trempealeau

Farmland: 201,484 acres (2.1% of state total)

Farms: 2,462

Most common crop: Yellow corn (74,475 acres, 37.0% of county farmland)

#16. Sauk

Farmland: 202,101 acres (2.1% of state total)

Farms: 2,457

Most common crop: Yellow corn (66,784 acres, 33.0% of county farmland)

#15. Chippewa

Farmland: 212,811 acres (2.2% of state total)

Farms: 2,402

Most common crop: Yellow corn (76,993 acres, 36.2% of county farmland)

#14. Columbia

Farmland: 214,252 acres (2.3% of state total)

Farms: 2,446

Most common crop: Yellow corn (109,336 acres, 51.0% of county farmland)

#13. St. Croix

Farmland: 215,392 acres (2.3% of state total)

Farms: 2,395

Most common crop: Yellow corn (84,260 acres, 39.1% of county farmland)

#12. Iowa

Farmland: 216,832 acres (2.3% of state total)

Farms: 2,493

Most common crop: Yellow corn (64,544 acres, 29.8% of county farmland)

#11. Portage

Farmland: 218,286 acres (2.3% of state total)

Farms: 1,502

Most common crop: Cereals and other grasses cover crop (29,447 acres, 13.5% of county farmland)

#10. Barron

Farmland: 225,037 acres (2.4% of state total)

Farms: 2,687

Most common crop: Yellow corn (74,168 acres, 33.0% of county farmland)

#9. Green

Farmland: 255,815 acres (2.7% of state total)

Farms: 2,084

Most common crop: Yellow corn (98,161 acres, 38.4% of county farmland)

#8. Fond du Lac

Farmland: 265,909 acres (2.8% of state total)

Farms: 2,632

Most common crop: Yellow corn (83,185 acres, 31.3% of county farmland)

#7. Dunn

Farmland: 271,495 acres (2.9% of state total)

Farms: 2,838

Most common crop: Yellow corn (75,040 acres, 27.6% of county farmland)

#6. Marathon

Farmland: 272,497 acres (2.9% of state total)

Farms: 3,915

Most common crop: Yellow corn (81,120 acres, 29.8% of county farmland)

#5. Lafayette

Farmland: 291,980 acres (3.1% of state total)

Farms: 2,017

Most common crop: Yellow corn (117,306 acres, 40.2% of county farmland)

#4. Dodge

Farmland: 301,406 acres (3.2% of state total)

Farms: 2,979

Most common crop: Yellow corn (122,283 acres, 40.6% of county farmland)

#3. Rock

Farmland: 324,756 acres (3.4% of state total)

Farms: 2,614

Most common crop: Yellow corn (133,788 acres, 41.2% of county farmland)

#2. Dane

Farmland: 371,436 acres (3.9% of state total)

Farms: 3,864

Most common crop: Yellow corn (163,246 acres, 43.9% of county farmland)

#1. Grant

Farmland: 383,320 acres (4.0% of state total)

Farms: 3,856

Most common crop: Yellow corn (139,572 acres, 36.4% of county farmland)

Copyright 2023 Stacker via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.