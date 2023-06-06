1 person hurt after single-vehicle crash in Monroe County

TOWNSHIP OF LITTLE FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after a single-vehicle crash in Monroe County Tuesday.

According to a media release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, both State Highway 27 lanes were blocked just north of Dayton Avenue in the Township of Little Falls after a single vehicle crash.

The media release says on June 6, 2023, around 7:53 a.m., a driver from Sparta was traveling northbound on State Highway 27 when they drove off of the shoulder and overcorrected the vehicle causing it to roll multiple times. The vehicle came to rest on the roof in both lanes of traffic.

According to the media release, the driver suffered injuries, but crawled out of the vehicle themself. The driver was taken from the scene by an ambulance to a medical facility.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

Assisting the Monroe County 911 Communications Center, Sparta Ambulance, Cataract First Responders, and Sparta Area Fire District.

