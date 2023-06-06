$10M overpass project planned for Eau Claire

By WEAU Staff and Jeff Ralph
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Nearly $10 million dollars of federal money will help make a railroad crossing in Eau Claire safer.

The U.S. Transportation Department announced it is spending $570 million to replace, improve, or study crossings in the country. $9.9 million dollars of that money is heading to Eau Claire to create an overpass over the tracks on Galloway Street near Banbury Place.

The project will create a bridge for not only cars, but also hikers and bikers on the Chippewa River Regional Trail. The project’s goal is to make the country’s railroad crossings safer.

“This program is focused on rail crossings because it’s been such a big area of concern for safety and community mobility, particularly in rural areas, although we have seen issues in cities of all sizes across the country,” Polly Trottenberg, U.S. Deputy Secretary of Transportation, said.

The U.S. Department of Transportation says the City of Eau Claire will contribute a 20 percent non-federal match.

