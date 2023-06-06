An Eau Claire program engages people with dementia through horse therapy

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A program in Eau Claire is looking to create a shared experience for people with dementia and their partners by connecting them with horses.

The program called, Reminiscing On The Ranch, takes place at Trinity Equestrian Center and is free to people with dementia and their partners. During the program participants will connect with horses by brushing them and by learning to lead them. The summer program began on Monday, June 5 and will run for four weeks until Monday, June 26 from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. The barn manager said the program gives the participants a chance to get out on the ranch.

“They get to build a caretaking routine by brushing the horses and learning how to take care of them,” Katie Nelson said. “They get to do really fun activities like leading the horses and obstacle courses working together, working with their caretakers.”

Nelson said they are planning to have a fall series of the program and spots are available. To register for the program contact the staff at Trinity Equestrian Center by emailing equineservices@trinity-ec.com or by calling 715-835-4530.

