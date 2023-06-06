Chippewa County Tourism Grows 9.5% over 2021

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (CHIPPEWA COUNTY PRESS RELEASE) - The Wisconsin Department of Tourism released 2022 economic impact data, showing the tourism industry generated a record-breaking $23.7 billion in total economic impact. The highest-ever overnight stays helped fuel the growth, with Chippewa County playing an important role by contributing $174 million in total economic impact.

The 2022 total economic impact surpassed the previous statewide record of $22.2 billion set in 2019. Chippewa County also surpassed the previous record of $162 million set in 2019. Additionally, last year, Chippewa County tourism supported 1,403 part-time and full-time jobs across various sectors of the industry and generated $10.3 million in local tax revenue. Statewide, tourism generated $1.5 billion in state and local tax revenue. Without this revenue, each Wisconsin household would pay an additional $620 to maintain the current level of government services.

“We see that the total economic impact report for 2022 totally $174 million to our local economy is a direct result of visitors to Chippewa County enjoying the natural beauty. It’s a testament to our tourism related businesses and what they offer to visitors and residents,” said Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce President Allyson Wisniewski.

In 2022, there were 111.1 million visits in Wisconsin, which was up 8.8 million visits, or 8.7%, over the previous year. This includes a record 45.4 million overnight visits, or a 13.8% increase from 2021. Overnight visitors, on average, spent nearly three times as much as day trip visitors. To learn more about Wisconsin tourism’s record-breaking year, view the 2022 economic impact data, including a county-by-county breakdown, at industry.travelwisconsin.com/research.

“Tourism is both big fun and big business. I’m so grateful for the innovation and dedication of the folks who make up Wisconsin’s tourism industry. Each one of them played a role in setting this record,” said Wisconsin Department of Tourism Secretary Anne Sayers. “Aided by strategic marketing, Wisconsin convinced more visitors to stay longer so they could add more activities to their itinerary, delivering a deeper economic impact. I congratulate the entire industry on an incredible record-breaking year.”

Chippewa County is a go-to destination for boating, trails, parks and recreation, fishing and so much more. Our visitors have a wide-variety of activities to participate in during their weekend or week-long stays; that includes local attractions like Leinenkugel’s Brewery and Leinie Lodge; Chippewa Falls’ newest Chippewa Area History Center; shopping, restaurants and unique stores. Our visitors also delight in local wineries and ice cream shops; state parks, lakes and rivers; and bike trails or fishing spots from nearby campgrounds, cabins and hotels.

Go to gochippewacounty.com to learn more about Chippewa County.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.