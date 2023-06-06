Chippewa Falls pool opening on hold

Chippewa Falls Pool
Chippewa Falls Pool(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The opening of the Chippewa Falls pool is put on hold.

According to information from John Jimenez, Director of Parks, Recreation & Forestry, Chippewa Falls, the Chippewa Falls pool was scheduled to open this Friday but is delayed.

Jimenez says one of the underground pipes burst and was causing water to bust through the cracks between the concrete. Jimenez adds the goal is to open the following week, but they are unable to commit to a date at the moment.

Information about pricing is available HERE.

