EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The 49th Chippewa Valley Parade of Homes runs June 10-17 with 10 new homes, 2 remodeled homes, and 2 homes to tour virtually.

Homes are open for touring Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Monday-Friday from 5 to 9 p.m.

Remodels are open June 10, 11 and 12.

Tickets are $8 through June 9, and $10 after June 9.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.