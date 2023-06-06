DNR issues air quality advisory for several counties Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - For some Wis. counties, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is issuing an orange air quality advisory from Tuesday, June 6 - 8:00 a.m. CDT until Tuesday, June 6 - 6:00 p.m. CDT.

The counties affected include: Buffalo, Columbia, Crawford, Dane, Dunn, Eau Claire, Grant, Green, Iowa, Jackson, Juneau, La Crosse, Lafayette, Monroe, Pepin, Pierce, Richland, Rock, Saint Croix, Sauk, Trempealeau, Vernon.

A media release from the DNR states, “Due to surface smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada, elevated PM2.5 concentrations will lead to the air quality index reaching the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.”

Details about this advisory are available on the Wisconsin Air Quality Monitoring Data site, according to the media release.

