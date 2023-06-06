Eau Claire Municipal Band opens its 121st season

EAU CLAIRE MUNICIPAL BAND
EAU CLAIRE MUNICIPAL BAND
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 8:24 PM CDT
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Municipal Band opened its 121st season Monday night at the Donald “Sarge” Boyd bandshell in Owen Park.

The band moved its concerts to Monday starting this season through July 24. The band had been performing Wednesday nights in recent summers. “Mondays seemed to have fewer conflicts with other events around the city,” Conductor Bob Baldwin, said. “Plus, we couldn’t think of a better way to kick off a week than with music.”

Municipal band concerts are free to the public and feature “patriotic marches, popular show tunes and classical favorites,” a media release from The Eau Claire Municipal Band says.

