Farm Tech Days in Baraboo meant to inspire future farmers

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - Farm Technology Days makes its Sauk County debut in July and organizers hope it inspires others to take up farming.

The agriculture industry event educates farmers and consumers about the process it takes for food to reach the dinner table.

The 2023 theme is full steam ahead, as ag experts try to convince young rural families to start farming. The main event is at the Badger Steam and Gas Engine Club Grounds in Baraboo, but it also includes Sauk County farm tours nearby.

“So a lot of people are wondering what can they do with smaller acreages that they would enjoy and be a great way to raise a family and maybe add some extra income,” Farmer Ron Bula said.

Ron and his wife Maureen own and operate a diversified 240-acre farm outside of Baraboo with pastured chickens, pork, grass fed and finished beef, lamb, eggs, maple syrup, honey organic vegetables and grains.

”Without healthy soil a farmer is nothing. And we’re about regenerating the soil and building that healthy soil full of nutrients that goes into the food we consume,” Maureen said.

The Bula’s farm is one of six Sauk County farm tours featured throughout the three-day long event.

“It’s a great way to see how your food is raised,” Maureen said. “Where it really comes from or can come from.”

Farm Tech Days Exhibit and Program Coordinator Anna Maenner leads the tours and hope the event showcases Sauk County small farming so others get involved in agriculture.

”We’re trying to do more education,” she said. “This whole youth activity, trying to get people to experience by taking tours and trying to reach out on their level. This is what agriculture is about.”

Farm Tech Days is July 18-20th.

The event costs $10 per day for adults and is free for children 12 and under.

