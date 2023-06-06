La Crosse teen sentenced in connection to fatal La Crosse shooting

Jackson Greengrass
Jackson Greengrass(La Crosse Police Department)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A La Crosse teen is sentenced in connection to a fatal La Crosse shooting.

June 6, 2023, court records show 18-year-old Jackson Greengrass is sentenced to three years in prison with credit for 325 days and five years extended supervision.

Court records show Greengrass plead guilty to 1st-degree recklessly endangering safety use of a dangerous weapon, possess dangerous weapon-person < 18, and intentionally point firearm at person. The remaining charges are dismissed but read in.

Greengrass is accused of firing a gun at Sage Hicke. Hicke is charged with killing 15-year-old Storm Vondrashek, a Logan High School student. Investigators say Greengrass and Vondrashek got into a fight with Hicke and multiple shots were fired. It happened on May 22, 2022, in the 1900 block of South 7th Street on the south side of La Crosse.

Both Hicke and Greengrass survived the shooting.

Two people are charged in La Crosse County with aiding a felon in connection to Greengrass’s arrest.

