Madison teachers win big raise from district

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Teachers at Madison public schools can look forward to much larger paychecks soon, thanks to a new agreement between Madison Metropolitan School District and the teachers’ union. The district added that it hopes the higher salaries will help them keep their best teachers and encourage more to find a home in the Wisconsin capital.

All teachers will get at least an eight percent raise under the plan, while most of them will see their checks go up even more, the district indicated in a statement Tuesday announcing the deal. MMSD noted that the eight-percent figure is the highest cost of living increase allowed under restrictions set by the Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission.

“In the face of unprecedented challenges over the last several years, our educators and staff have remained committed to their daily work of building thriving learning spaces for our scholars. Providing an eight percent cost of living increase shows our dedicated employees how much we value them and their efforts,” MMSD Board of Education member Savion Castro said, while describing MMSD workers as the backbone of the district.

The district’s statement pointed out teachers only received a three percent raise last year, and less than half that (1.23%) the previous year. Both those figures were well under the inflation rate, which was six percent each year.

Raises this year can go as high as 10 percent, according to MMSD’s statement, with the higher amount dependent upon continued education and experience. With MMSD fully funding step and lane advancements, most teachers will get that additional two percent. While a deal has been struck, MMSD board members will still need to vote to ratify it.

The district quoted three of Madison Teachers, Inc., top officials declaring the increases mean its teachers’ wages are competitive with other industries and sectors in Wisconsin.

“In alignment with the Madison community’s long and unwavering support of public education, this investment acknowledges our most vital asset for student achievement and a thriving community, which is our staff,” MTI President Mike Jones, Education Support Professionals Unit President Judy Ferwada, and President of Substitutes Unit Jesse Lyn were quoted as saying.

While praising the agreement as “historic and momentous,” MMSD Board president Nichelle Nichols raised alarm bells about the district’s funding in the coming years to pay for the raises and other MMSD expenses.

“The Badger state must increase its support for schools in this next biennium budget,” she warned. “Without additional revenue, the district will have to make difficult decisions to realign the impact of this budget over the next several years, including the possibility of pursuing additional sources of revenue.”

To help cover the higher labor costs, MMSD Board members plan to dip into the district’s general fund reserves to the tune of $12 million, the district’s statement noted, pointing out that the coming deficit will be even bigger.

Unless it finds more money soon, the district says it is facing a $30 million deficit in its 2025 fiscal year, which would be the first year after the current four-year referendum approved to pay MMSD operating expenses expires.

