SportScene 13 for Monday, June 5th

By Philip Choroser
Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Memorial began its title defense in Division 1 boys golf at Day 1 of the WIAA State Tournament.

Also, golfers from McDonell/Regis, Eleva-Strum, Neillsville, and Glenwood City competed as part of the Division 2 and state tournaments.

McDonell softball prepares to head to Madison for the state softball tournament.

Also, the Eau Claire Express fall to the Waterloo Bucks.

