EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Hy-Vee Registered Dietitian Dani Matties shares tips and recipes for refreshing summer ‘mocktails’.

Summer Celebration-Ready Mocktails

Beverages are summertime staples especially to refresh and rehydrate while lounging by the pool or hosting a backyard barbecue. But with many sugary drinks available, it can be tough to find a healthy option. Hy-Vee registered dietitian will share with viewers how to kick back, relax and celebrate summer without a headache or sugar crash with smarter sip tips. Plus, learn how to hydrate happier with a delicious mocktail!

Build a Balanced Mocktail:

· Start with a base (Zevia)

· Infuse with flavor (tea, fruit, herbs/spices)

· Extra add-ons (garnish, ice cubes, healthful additions)

Hibiscus Tea Pink Drink

All you need:

1 cup Hy-Vee coconut milk

1/3 tsp Hy-Vee pure vanilla extract

1 can Zevia Caffeine Free Hibiscus Tea Passionfruit

Ice

5-6 fresh Basket & Bushel strawberries, sliced

1 strawberry for garnish

All you do:

1. In a shaker, add coconut milk, vanilla and tea into a shaker and mix.

2. In a tall glass, add ice and fresh strawberries.

3. Pour mixture into the glass.

4. Garnish with a strawberry and enjoy!

Recipe adapted from: https://www.zevia.com/blogs/recipes/hibiscus-tea-pink-drink

Recipe Health Benefits:

- Zevia Hibiscus Tea Passionfruit: Sweet dreams are made of tea! Enjoy anytime, from morning to night, with this caffeine-free variety that hits all the right notes of fruity and refreshing.

o Zero sugar, zero calories and naturally sweetened.

o Made with a handful of simple, plant-based ingredients.

o Non-GMO Project Verified, kosher, vegan and gluten free.

o Zevia offers a variety of delicious and refreshing beverages for the entire family to enjoy.

o Zevia beverages are sweetened with stevia leaf extract and don’t have additives that many need to avoid in order to manage their conditions.

- Coconut milk: Provides creamy texture and rich flavor. Opt for the light version to save on calories and fat. Always shake the can before using, as it tends to separate during storage.

- Basket & Bushel strawberries: Brighten your drink while also naturally delivering vitamins, fiber and particularly high levels of antioxidants (providing heart health and blood sugar control benefits).

