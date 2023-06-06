Temperatures cool a bit this week as overall dry conditions persist

Temperatures cooled only by a few degrees today, despite the passage of a cold front. It did however bring an end to this recent streak of 90 degree days for both Eau Claire and La Crosse. A few isolated showers have been around into early this evening, but it will remain dry for most of us into tonight, under a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will again only drop down into the lower 60s. As high pressure sits up to our northeast on Tuesday, light east and northeast flow will help to drop temperatures a few more degrees, with afternoon highs in the lower 80s. The cold front will get hung up to our south and west, but likely far enough out to keep most of our area dry. We can expect a mix of sun and clouds through the day.

High pressure noses southward from Canada. (weau)

This same high pressure system will continue to keep our weather dry for at least a few more days, while gradually shifting into the Great Lakes and then to the south. Both Wednesday and Thursday will come with a good amount of sunshine as we cool back closer to average, into the 70s to around 80. Late this week we will be tracking the arrival of another front to the northwest. There have been some timing differences on how quick this may arrive, but it appears a shower or storm may work into the area by later Friday, with chances increasing Friday night. The front will then gradually move away this weekend, but not before shower and storm chances persist into at least part of Saturday. Friday should be a bit warmer out ahead of the front, while we look to cool down a bit more behind it with highs falling back into the 70s. This looks to be another case of scattered rainfall, but we will see how things change as we get closer.

