UW Health surgeons applauded for life-saving fetal procedure

Layla Manderle pictured after a team of surgeons performed an ex-utero intrapartum treatment...
Layla Manderle pictured after a team of surgeons performed an ex-utero intrapartum treatment (EXIT) and a tumor-removal procedure.(UW Health)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An UW Health surgical team performed life saving measures after removing a tumor that was blocking a newborn baby’s airway in February, resulting in a dramatic before and after transformation.

It all began when Waupun resident Ashley Manderle got her 16-week ultrasound, which health care officials say showed abnormalities. Further consultation determined her baby, Layla, had a mass that would block her airway soon at birth, prompting Manderle to go to the UW Health Fetal Diagnosis and Treatment Center for surgery.

Layla pictured before her tumor was removed
Layla pictured before her tumor was removed(UW Health)

The surgeons completed an ex-utero intrapartum treatment (EXIT), giving them 30 minutes to partially deliver the baby and create an airway around the tumor. They did the action in just 12 minutes.

Dr. Inna Lobeck, a pediatric and fetal surgeon who assisted with the surgery, said UW Health created a three-dimensional model from Manderle’s MRI to plan the surgery.

“The tumor was growing quickly and was by far the largest one we’ve seen at our center,” Dr. Lobeck said.

Dr. Lobeck added that Layla would have gone 12 minutes without breathing if an EXIT was not performed, subjecting her to death or severe brain injury.

After 3 months in the NICU, UW Health said Layla is recovering well.
After 3 months in the NICU, UW Health said Layla is recovering well.(UW Health)

The surgical team removed Layla’s benign tumor just four days after her birth. She stayed in the NICU for nearly three months, and Dr. Lobeck said she is recovering well. Manderle said Layla was not only her seventh baby but her most difficult pregnancy.

“With my other children I had gone into labor early, but they were all natural deliveries and did not have the complications we did with Layla, so I was nervous,” Manderle said. “But I knew the doctors were going to save my baby.”

More than 40 doctors and nurses assisted with the procedure. According to UW Health, this was the third EXIT procedure the center had done.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DEPARTMENT OF VETERANS AFFAIRS
Doctor accused of misdiagnosing veterans gone from Tomah VA
Authorities name person who died after officer-involved shooting in Town of Star Prairie
Ambulance
Additional person dies after Barron County fatal crash
Photo of Michael Townsend
Barron County man accused of stabbing mother in neck
The Newbourne Village Renaissance Festival returns to Chippewa Falls.
Huzzah! The Newbourne Village Renaissance Festival returns

Latest News

Leinenkugel's Unveils New Limited Flavors at Am Fam Field
$10M Overpass Project Planned for Eau Claire
$10M overpass project planned for Eau Claire
$10M overpass project planned for Eau Claire
Court gavel
Repeat drug dealer from Mexico sentenced to 15 years after being caught with over 11 pounds of methamphetamine in La Crosse
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (6/6/23)