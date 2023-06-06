Visit Eau Claire: Eau Claire County Tourism posts record-breaking year in 2022

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Tourism released 2022 economic impact data.

The data shows the tourism industry generated a record-breaking $23.7 billion in total economic impact in Wis., according to a media release from Visit Eau Claire.

The media release from Visit Eau Claire states, “The highest-ever overnight visitation helped fuel the growth, with Eau Claire County playing a pivotal role by contributing $433 million in total economic impact. The 2022 total economic impact surpassed the previous statewide record of $22.7 billion set in 2019. Eau Claire County also surpassed the previous record of $418 million set in 2019. Additionally, last year, Eau Claire County supported 3,854 part-time and full-time jobs across various tourism industry sectors and generated $29.8 million in local tax revenue. Statewide, tourism generated $1.5 billion in state and local tax revenue.”

“We can’t even begin to express how much it means to Visit Eau Claire and our community to break our previous 2019 total economic impact records, “Visit Eau Claire Executive Director, Benny Anderson, said in the media release.“ Each one of our 3,854 part-time and full-time workers in our area have worked so hard to accomplish this feat, and we are so proud to be a part of a community that values what tourism does for our cities.”

The media release goes on to state, “In 2022, there were 111.1 million visits in Wisconsin, which was up 8.8 million visits, or 8.7%, over the previous year. This includes a record 45.4 million overnight visits, a 13.8% increase from 2021. Overnight visitors, on average, spent nearly three times as much as day trip visitors.”

Additional information is available HERE.

