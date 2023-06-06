Woman in custody after report of home invasion in Dunn County

TOWNSHIP OF DUNN, Wis. (WEAU) - A woman is in custody after authorities responded to a report of home invasion in Dunn County Tuesday.

According to a media release from the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, on June 6, 2023, around 3:25 a.m., the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in the 5100 block of CTH C in the Township of Dunn for the report from homeowners of a woman that forced entry into their home.

The media release says one of the homeowners confronted the woman and the woman hit the homeowner with a “blunt weapon.” The homeowners were able to physically bring the woman under control until Sheriff’s Deputies arrived.

According to the media release, the woman was taken to the Dunn County Jail and is being held on multiple recommended charges. The woman is not yet identified.

The media release says it is believed the woman drove a stolen vehicle to the home and was also in possession of other stolen property, including identification that did not belong to her. The media release adds the homeowner that was hit was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at an area hospital.

The media release states, “This home invasion appears to be a random act and was not a targeted incident based on the preliminary investigation.”

The incident is under investigation by the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office.

