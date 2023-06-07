Charges filed against Eau Claire woman accused of breaking into home in Dunn County

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Charges are filed against an Eau Claire woman accused of breaking into a home in Dunn County.

A criminal complaint shows 21-year-old Megan Dehate is facing charges of burglary -arming self with a dangerous weapon, physical abuse of an elder person -intentionally cause bodily harm, likely to produce great bodily harm, use of a dangerous weapon, felony bail jumping, drive or operate a vehicle without owner’s consent, and criminal damage to property.

According to the criminal complaint, on June 6, 2023, at 3:25 a.m. authorities received a 911 call from a homeowner reporting that an unknown woman, later identified as Megan Dehate, entered their house on Cth C in the Township of Dunn, and hit one of the two victims at the home with a weapon. The victim that was hit was bleeding but had the woman restrained on the floor.

The criminal complaint says Dunn County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived on scene and took the woman into custody. Both victims were taken to medical facilities for treatment for the injuries they suffered. The woman was then taken to the Dunn County Jail

According to the criminal complaint, there was initially confusion as to the identity of the woman as she had a stolen Wisconsin driver’s license with her, however she was later identified as Megan Dehate from a booking photograph from Eau Claire County.

The criminal complaint says Dehate appeared to be under the influence of an “unknown substance and/or was in a psychotic/manic state.”

