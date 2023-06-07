Chippewa Falls graduate wins car in Prestige Auto giveaway

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A recent graduate from Chippewa Falls High School is the new owner of a pre-owned car thanks to Prestige Auto Corporation.

Prestige Auto hosted its 13th annual Grad’s Good Choice Giveaway Tuesday evening.

Nearly 70 seniors from 10 Chippewa Valley-area high schools qualified for the event by graduating and attending their respective school’s all-night party.

Graduates who attended Tuesday’s event spun a wheel for a chance to win a one-year lease of a new 2022 Kia, or ownership of a pre-owned vehicle.

Kiera Sokup was the winner of this year’s giveaway, and while she wasn’t sure if she would score the car, she figured it was worth a shot.

“I am super, super surprised, I’m in shock right now, I feel like I didn’t come here expecting to win since there are so many other people, and, you know, it came down to the spinning,” Sokup expressed. “I just happened to get lucky and I spun the right way a couple of times in a row, and I’m just really super excited and super thankful that I had the opportunity to get this.”

Sokup will be attending UW-Madison where she plans to study strategic communications.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.