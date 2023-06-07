DNR Report Highlights Volunteer Contributions At State Natural Areas During 2022

WISCONSIN DNR VOLUNTEERS
WISCONSIN DNR VOLUNTEERS(CREDIT: Wisconsin DNR)
By PRESS RELEASE
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES PRESS RELEASE) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced the recent release of the 2022 State Natural Area Volunteer Annual Report showcasing the hundreds of volunteers who contributed to the care of Wisconsin’s State Natural Areas (SNA).

Last year, volunteers spent more than 9,589 hours maintaining and improving State Natural Areas through a variety of projects across 54 sites. Volunteers worked individually as well as at organized volunteer events around Wisconsin. More information about the accomplishments can be found in the full report.

“Our volunteers continue to gain valuable experience taking care of State Natural Areas. As they learn by doing, they are skillfully removing invasives, helping with prescribed burns, and collecting seeds,” said Jared Urban, DNR State Natural Area Volunteer Program Coordinator.

State natural areas are designated to conserve the best of Wisconsin prairies, forests, wetlands and other habitats. These special places provide support for 90% of rare plant species and 75% of rare wildlife species.

Nearly all properties are open to the public to enjoy while bird watching, hiking, hunting and fishing. Visitors should note that State Natural Areas are largely undeveloped and do not have restrooms, trails and other facilities like state parks do.

Although the DNR holds more than half of these sites in trust for Wisconsinites, the U.S. Forest Service, The Nature Conservancy and more than 50 other partners own and manage sites under a system established in 1951 and spurred by Aldo Leopold and other Wisconsin conservation giants.

Join Us For A Workday

Workdays are one of the main ways volunteers help the DNR care for State Natural Areas. Workdays take place at different state properties across the state and throughout the year. They are a great way to get some exercise, have fun and make a positive impact on our pristine public lands.

The public is encouraged to sign up to receive email updates on upcoming volunteer workdays in their area or areas of interest on the DNR’s State Natural Area Volunteer webpage.

No experience is necessary, and training and equipment are provided on-site.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DEPARTMENT OF VETERANS AFFAIRS
Doctor accused of misdiagnosing veterans gone from Tomah VA
Dunn County Sheriff's Office
Woman in custody after report of home invasion in Dunn County
The body of a 17-year-old was found in a Milwaukee tow lot days after the crash. (WTMJ,...
Teen’s body found in towed vehicle days after crash
$10M overpass project planned for Eau Claire
$10M overpass project planned for Eau Claire
Chippewa Falls Pool
Chippewa Falls pool opening on hold

Latest News

Unemployment
Wisconsin Senate to take up bills targeting unemployment benefits
Wisconsin capital building
Wisconsin Legislature to vote on increasing parole transparency
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
Wisconsin’s GOP-led Legislature to block meningitis vaccine requirement for students
Bears Grass Dairy will be hosting the 2nd annual Breakfast On The Farm.
Flipping pancakes for agriculture