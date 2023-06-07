Drought affecting lawns and gardens in the region

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I’m sure you have noticed that it has been a while since we’ve seen some significant rain in the region.

With it came more shades of yellow and brown than green. Jerry Clark, a crops and soils agent with UW-Extension said the appearance is by design.

“Most of our lawns are made of cool-season grasses. So, those will be the ones that start when you get hot and dry will turn dormant right away,” said Clark.

He said refreshing the lawns back to their greener appearance could take a bit, requiring the water to seep in as deep as 4 inches into the soil, saturating the top layer of soil to give it that healthy green look.

When it comes to gardens, if they are too stressed from the drought Clark said it might be best to go back to square one.

“It may be best to just start over if they’re that stressed. If it’s past the point of the point of no return, it’s probably just as easy to start over and make sure things stay watered. It’s pretty hard to catch up on irrigation when the top soil is a dry as it is,” said Clark.

He also suggests to not over fertilize and have the soil tested for potassium. It could be done through UW-Extension and it would take two cups worth of soil with samples from around the garden.

When it comes to lawns, if you decide to take watering your lawn into your hands, it may end up being more work than just letting it stay dry.

“Once you start, you should keep doing it. It’s either all or nothing. So, where we may run into some issues it where we’re watering now, but then regulations and ordinances say you need to stop,” said Clark. “That’s when you can have more damage to your lawn, because that lawn continues to use that energy to try to keep growing.”

He also said it’s not crazy unusual for it to be this dry.

“It almost seems like every Summer there’s a little stretch where there is a dry spell. It’s typical Summer when this might occur, but when it’s as widespread as it is, then we get a little more concerned,” said Clark.

For Jim Docksey, this prolonged dry spell is making it harder to work on the lawn of his investment firm in Chippewa Falls.

“It’s so dry. The dryer it is, the harder it is to work in,” said Docksey.

Susan Gilfoy-Wawrzaszek, tending to the community garden across the street from the Chippewa Area History Center, hopes for rain.

“I’m sure people are concerned. Hopefully the weather pattern will change and it won’t be a problem,” said Gilfoy-Wawrzaszek.

And so does Docksey.

“Let’s everybody pray for rain. We really, really need it.”

Clark said the lawns should green up as soon as it rains.

He also said there is going to be a special edition of the Badger Crop Connect Friday, June 9th.

The webinar series helps people navigate agriculture and is free and open to the public.

You can register for it here.

The special edition is for the drought.

