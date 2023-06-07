Dry weather continues with seasonable temperatures the next few days

Temperatures remained above average today, but cooled a bit more, and that trend will continue into Wednesday. A high pressure system sits to our northeast, while a nearly stalled out front is situated to our west and south. This set up really won’t change much over the next 24 hours. After seeing more hazy skies around today, we are expecting some improvements in that regard over the next day or two as much of the atmospheric smoke pushes to our south and a bit more west. Variable clouds can be expected for tonight with light east winds and lows in the upper 50s. A few clouds may start the day, otherwise Wednesday will feature plenty of sunshine, and with a push of drier air from the northeast, somewhat lower humidity which will make it feel more comfortable. Widespread 70s will be found, as we reach towards 80.

High pressure covers the Great Lakes. (weau)

On Thursday the same high pressure system will settle overhead with light winds and more sunny weather. Temperatures will again be in the 70s to around 80, along with comfortable humidity levels, making it feel nice to be outdoors. Some changes will then start to move our way into Friday and Saturday. A cold front is forecast to drop through Canada and into the Northern Plains by early Friday. We will remain dry for the most part, but by late in the day there is at least some indication a few scattered showers and storms may approach from the northwest. Otherwise with developing southwest flow, it should be able to warm at least a few more degrees, getting us back into the lower 80s. The arrival of the front will be sometime overnight or into early Saturday, which doesn’t favor widespread precipitation. During this time there may be at least a few showers and storms around, but the rest of the day may trend drier if the front pushes to our south and east. If the timing is slower, then rain chances may carry through the day. Highs should still be able to reach up around 80, but a few cooler days are likely to follow as an upper trough arrives from the north. We turn back to dry weather Sunday with some sunshine and pleasant highs in the mid 70s. Another warm up looks to commence by next Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.