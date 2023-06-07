Durand Fun Fest

By Judy Clark
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DURAND, Wis. (WEAU) - The 60th Durand Fun Fest happens June 9-11 at Memorial Park.

The event features a car show and brat feed Friday with proceeds benefiting the Durand Swim Club.

On Saturday, there’s a Fun Run, Kiddie Parade, Kid’s Tractor Pull, Family Feud, Chris Kroeze performing with fireworks to follow.

On Sunday, the Grand Parade is at 2 p.m. with a kid’s water fight to follow.

The Big Deeks perform Sunday night.

Duran Fun Fest Website

