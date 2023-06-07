Eau Claire Community Foundation: $213,259 in grants awarded to 50 nonprofits

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Community Foundation is announcing that its annual Community Grant Cycle awarded $213,259 in grants to 50 nonprofits that serve Eau Claire County.

This total includes eight grants of $10,000 or more, according to a media release from Eau Claire Community Foundation.

The media release states, “Grantees represent all four of ECCF’s giving categories: Create Culture (visual and performing arts, museums, literature); Form Futures (education, training); Give Green (animals, fitness, the environment); and Offer Opportunities (basic needs such as food, shelter, and medical care).”

“Grants like these are at the heart of what we do at the Eau Claire Community Foundation,” ECCF Executive Director, Sue Bornick, said in the media release. “We’re here to support the nonprofits who do so much for our community. We sincerely thank all the volunteers who worked hard reviewing grants and all the donors who made this funding possible. We’re especially grateful to the holders of Donor Advised Funds, whose funding recommendations increased our amount available to grant by almost $70,000!”

The media release goes on to state, “The whole community is invited to play a role as well by donating to ECCF’s Community Fund, which is a major source of support for this grant cycle. Donations to the Community Fund - or any other Fund held at ECCF - can be made by visiting the ECCF website at www.eccfwi.org and clicking the orange Give Online button. Checks made out to ECCF/Community Fund can also be mailed to ECCF at 306 S. Barstow St. Suite 104, Eau Claire, WI 54701.”

Additional information including a list of grant recipients is available on Eau Claire Community Foundation’s website HERE.

