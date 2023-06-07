Flipping pancakes for agriculture

AUGUSTA, Wis. (WEAU) -There’s nothing like waking up to the smell of breakfast in the morning and next weekend enjoying breakfast food in the morning can help benefit agriculture in Eau Claire County.

The 2nd annual Breakfast On The Farm will be taking place at Bears Grass Dairy Farm in Augusta on Saturday, June 17. From 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. people can enjoy pancakes, sausage, cheese curds, and custard at the price of $10 for adults, $5 for kids, and free for kids 4 and under. All proceeds will go towards supporting agriculture education in Eau Claire County. The Treasurer at Bears Grass Dairy said there will also be activities at the fundraiser.

“We’re having farm tours where the people can take the tram and ride around the farm and they’ll be tour guides on the tram telling them what’s going on, what they’re seeing, and also we’ve got educational booths,” Tammy Smith Schroeder said.

Schroeder said the goal of the breakfast is to increase agricultural education and awareness. Bears Grass and Dairy Farm is located at S8495 County Road V Augusta, WI 54722.

