Lobster trapper celebrates 103rd birthday, shows no signs of slowing down

Virginia Oliver, the Lobster Lady, recently celebrated her 103rd birthday.
Virginia Oliver, the Lobster Lady, recently celebrated her 103rd birthday.(Dave Dostie Photography via WABI)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAINE (Gray News) – Maine’s oldest working lobster trapper just turned 103 but has no plans of slowing down.

Virginia Oliver, of Rockland, celebrated her 103rd birthday Tuesday.

She has been lobstering on and off for over 90 years and is known as the Lobster Lady among locals.

Her story went viral when she was 101, and she has even had a children’s book written about her.

Appropriately titled “The Lobster Lady,” Alexandra Hinrichs tells a story about Oliver’s childhood growing up on the mainland in Maine.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DEPARTMENT OF VETERANS AFFAIRS
Doctor accused of misdiagnosing veterans gone from Tomah VA
Dunn County Sheriff's Office
Woman in custody after report of home invasion in Dunn County
The body of a 17-year-old was found in a Milwaukee tow lot days after the crash. (WTMJ,...
Teen’s body found in towed vehicle days after crash
$10M overpass project planned for Eau Claire
$10M overpass project planned for Eau Claire
Chippewa Falls Pool
Chippewa Falls pool opening on hold

Latest News

FILE - Professional wrestler The Iron Sheik was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005.
Former WWF champion Iron Sheik dies at 81
Taylor Budowich, right, arrives at the federal courthouse in Miami on Wednesday.
Ex-Trump aide appears at Miami court to testify before federal grand jury
Pope Francis arrives for his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican,...
Pope Francis to undergo intestinal surgery under general anesthesia
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to local residents during a meet and greet,...
Pence joins presidential race
Kilauea has begun erupting at Halemaumau Crater.
Kilauea volcano erupts again, creating spectacular glow