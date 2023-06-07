CAMERON, Wis. (WEAU) - A Native American Heritage Event will take place at the Pioneer Village Museum in Cameron on June 17, 2023 from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

The event is a celebration or the culture and traditional lifestyle of the Native Americans in Northern Wisconsin. It will be a place for artisans and historians to showcase the best in Native American art, culture and cuisine.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.