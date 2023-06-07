Native American Heritage Event

A Native American Heritage Event will take place June 17 in Cameron
A Native American Heritage Event will take place June 17 in Cameron
By Judy Clark
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CAMERON, Wis. (WEAU) - A Native American Heritage Event will take place at the Pioneer Village Museum in Cameron on June 17, 2023 from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

The event is a celebration or the culture and traditional lifestyle of the Native Americans in Northern Wisconsin. It will be a place for artisans and historians to showcase the best in Native American art, culture and cuisine.

Pioneer Village Museum website

