Native American Heritage Event
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CAMERON, Wis. (WEAU) - A Native American Heritage Event will take place at the Pioneer Village Museum in Cameron on June 17, 2023 from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
The event is a celebration or the culture and traditional lifestyle of the Native Americans in Northern Wisconsin. It will be a place for artisans and historians to showcase the best in Native American art, culture and cuisine.
