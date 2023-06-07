Near to above average temperatures continue with rain chances returning early this weekend

It was a pleasant day in Western Wisconsin as we had much less haze in the sky with plenty of sunshine and seasonable temperatures up around 80. High pressure will become situated over the Northern Great Lakes tonight, leading to a mainly clear sky with light winds and dry air. This will open the door to strong radiational cooling overnight as lows are forecast to fall in the upper 40s and low 50s. As our high gradually drifts southward across the state tomorrow, we can expect another nice day filled with lots of sunshine and low humidity. Temperatures will remain seasonable as highs push back up near 80.

Friday brings a continuation of the same weather as high pressure moves to the south, while we watch the next cold front work in from the northwest. Ahead of the boundary, highs will warm into the mid-80s with its arrival now expected late Friday night into Saturday as an upper-level shortwave trough accompanies the front. This will bring the chance for scattered showers and storms, especially Saturday afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds as temperatures rise near 80 once again. After that, a cool down looks to briefly settle in Sunday and Monday with our upper trough becoming a closed off low over the region. Highs will only make it into the mid-70s with sunny weather sticking around to finish the weekend as a surface high traverses Southern Canada. A few more clouds will be around Monday with low pressure to the southeast, but this will be short-lived with an upper-level ridge of high pressure sliding in towards the middle of next week. Not only are the dry conditions going to stick around, but mother nature will be cranking the thermostat up once again as temperatures reach back into the mid and upper 80s.

