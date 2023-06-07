Swedish physicians speak at Mayo Clinic

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Physicians from the Karolinska Institute in Sweden visited Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire Wednesday for a learning exchange.

The physicians shared a presentation with Mayo Clinic staff and community partners called “The Swedish Primary Healthcare System From The Patient’s, The Researcher’s And The Student’s Perspective.”

The presentation is part of a collaborative medical education program that began last summer.

Mayo Clinic Health System staff took a trip to Sweden in May this year to share their expertise. Physicians from Sweden say they were excited to see the different ways Eau Claire teaches health care to students.

Mayo Clinic and the Karolinska Institute have been working together for 29 years, collaborating on research projects, innovation, administration and education.

