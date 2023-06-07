Wisconsin Senate OKs bills targeting unemployment benefits

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin residents looking for work would face stricter requirements to qualify for unemployment benefits under a package of Republican-authored bills that received final approval in the Legislature on Wednesday.

Today, the Wisconsin State Senate approved unemployment bills backed by Republicans meant to reduce the workforce shortage in the state. The Senate’s stamp of approval does not mean the bills are laws yet; now the bills go to the Assembly. If the Assembly approves the bills, then they would go to Democratic Governor Tony Evers for a final vote.

The Republican controlled Senate voted down party lines 22 to 11 approving the five bills GOP lawmakers said would make it tougher for Wisconsinites to stay on unemployment and motivate them to find jobs.

Senate Democrats voted against the bills arguing that the workforce shortage is not due to people bein lazy, but instead caused by a lack of benefits and paid family leave.

Wisconsin Senate Passes Unemployment Bills (Marcus Aarsvold)

“These Bills are dead on arrival,” Democratic State Sen. Melissa Agard said. “The governor is going to veto them. We have not had folks coming into our office encouraging us to vote for them. Clearly this is our Republican colleagues looking for some kind of gotcha votes.”

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers vetoed nearly identical legislation in his first term, and it’s likely he will do the same this time around for the five measures the Republican-controlled Senate passed along party lines.

Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has said he hopes Evers changes his mind after voters in April approved a non-binding ballot question that said able-bodied adults should have to look for work to receive government assistance.

Wisconsin Senate Passes Unemployment Bills (Marcus Aarsvold)

Unemployment recipients in Wisconsin already must perform four work-search activities each week. Under one of the bills approved on Wednesday, employers would be able to report recipients who decline or don’t show up to an interview. People who have been reported multiple times and don’t have good reasons for declining or missing interviews could have their benefits rescinded.

Another bill would enact stricter identity verification checks for unemployment benefits.

Major conservative business groups, including the state chamber of commerce, the National Federation of Independent Business and the Opportunity Solutions Project have endorsed many of the bills, while local unions and Democrats oppose them.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.